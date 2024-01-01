Get ready to be grapeful for this batch of liquid gummies simple syrup Grape Pie from Voda. This batch, created from a mix of Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper strains, is like a superhero duo joining forces to bring you a sweet and fruity experience. With a terpene percentage of 6.11%, this batch is packed with potential. The THC level of 74.3% is sure to give you a powerful punch, while the CBG level of 2.88% adds an extra boost. So, whether you're mixing up a refreshing drink or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, this Grape Pie batch is here to save the day and satisfy your sweet tooth.

