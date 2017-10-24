Indulge in the flavors of the tropics with Papaya gummies from 710 Labs. The tropical flavor combo of Papaya and Lux Cherry will have your taste buds doing the hula! The THC level of 77.08% provides a body-like high, perfect for getting you low and limber for the luau with the ladies! With a terpene percentage of 5.54%, including Limonene, Linalool, and Myrcene, these gummies are like a beachy bonfire for your body's defenses. So grab your sunscreen, throw on your favorite beach tunes, and let Papaya gummies take you on a tropical trip.

