Indica

4.1 492 reviews

Mango

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

Effects

Show all

346 people reported 2586 effects
Happy 56%
Relaxed 56%
Euphoric 45%
Hungry 35%
Sleepy 31%
Stress 42%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

492

