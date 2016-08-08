Red Headed Stranger [Batch #1960] Hula Berry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Step right up, folks, and meet the Red Headed Stranger! These In House Melts gummies are not just a tribute to an iconic character, but a journey through the American West. With a mix of strains like William's Wonder and Haze, these Hula Berry and Watermelon flavored gummies are the perfect companion for your own adventure. Packed with a THC percentage of 76.96% and terpenes like Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Pinene at 4.74%, these gummies offer an experience of relaxation, euphoria, and a touch of creativity. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or get lost in your own thoughts, the Red Headed Stranger gummies are here to take you on a wild ride. Just remember, freedom and rebellion never tasted so sweet.

About this strain

Red Headed Stranger, also known as "RHS," is an energizing sativa marijuana strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.

About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
