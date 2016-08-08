Step right up, folks, and meet the Red Headed Stranger! These In House Melts gummies are not just a tribute to an iconic character, but a journey through the American West. With a mix of strains like William's Wonder and Haze, these Hula Berry and Watermelon flavored gummies are the perfect companion for your own adventure. Packed with a THC percentage of 76.96% and terpenes like Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Pinene at 4.74%, these gummies offer an experience of relaxation, euphoria, and a touch of creativity. So whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or get lost in your own thoughts, the Red Headed Stranger gummies are here to take you on a wild ride. Just remember, freedom and rebellion never tasted so sweet.

Show more