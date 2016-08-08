Red Headed Stranger [Batch #1960] Hula Berry & Watermelon Flavors | 100mg
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Red Headed Stranger, also known as "RHS," is an energizing sativa marijuana strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.
