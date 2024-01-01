Root Beer Slush [Batch #1855] Fruit Punch & Mimosa Flavors | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
Hybrid
Presenting Root Beer Slush by Host, the summer batch that's cooler than a polar bear's toenail. It's like a root beer float, timeless and delicious, but in a slush form. Plus, it's got a body-like high, thanks to a blend of (Headband x Hollywood PK) x Slushberry strains, that may just take the edge off your day. With its terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a relaxing and uplifting experience, making it a great choice for enjoying during the day. So whether you're lounging by the pool or off on a summer adventure, Root Beer Slush is here to chill, thrill, and fill your summer days with joy.

Root Beer Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Root Beer x i95. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Root Beer Slush often tests at 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by In-House Genetics, Root Beer Slush features an aromatic profile rich in earthy, garlic, and diesel notes. The average price of Root Beer Slush typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Root Beer Slush's effects, flavors, and medical uses, but its balanced effects make it suitable for day and night. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Beer Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
