Presenting Root Beer Slush by Host, the summer batch that's cooler than a polar bear's toenail. It's like a root beer float, timeless and delicious, but in a slush form. Plus, it's got a body-like high, thanks to a blend of (Headband x Hollywood PK) x Slushberry strains, that may just take the edge off your day. With its terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch offers a relaxing and uplifting experience, making it a great choice for enjoying during the day. So whether you're lounging by the pool or off on a summer adventure, Root Beer Slush is here to chill, thrill, and fill your summer days with joy.

