About this strain
Cherry Sherbet is an indica-dominant delight. This stinky sweet herb is the genetic cross of Sour Sherbet and Cherry Pie. These heavy-hitting buds will smoke sweet and tangy, settling behind the eyes and melting over the body, coating the smoker in a warm physical buzz coupled with an unlifted cerebral haze. Pack a bowl of this fine flower to help combat depression and chronic anxiety.
Cherry Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
29% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
