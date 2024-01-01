About this product
Whoa-Si-Whoa 1000mg All in One | Top Shelf x Dime Industries Collab
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Whoa Si Whoa effects are mostly calming.
Whoa Si Whoa potency is higher THC than average.
Whoa Si Whoa, also known as Whoa-Si-Whoa,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, euphoric, and relaxed. Whoa Si Whoa has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Whoa Si Whoa, before let us know! Leave a review.
About this brand
Dime Industries
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002933
- OK, US: PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
- CA, US: C11-0000470-LIC
- AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
- NM, US: CCD-MICB-2022-0043-MANU
