Dixie Brands
Relaxing Peppermint Tablets 300mg 60-pack
About this product
THC 5mg | 60 Tablets Featured Ingredients: Passion Flower Leaf, Ashwagandha Root, and Lemon Balm Leaf Dixie Peppermint Relaxing Mints 5mg each is great for on the go medicators, found in the form of a potent mint, that delivers strong mind and body effects that leave users in a state of relaxation and zen. Infused with peppermint oil, ashwagandha and with extracted THC, users are sure to enjoy the powerful contents delivered in every refreshing mint.
No product reviews
