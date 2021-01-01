About this product

THC 5mg | 60 Tablets Featured Ingredients: Passion Flower Leaf, Ashwagandha Root, and Lemon Balm Leaf Dixie Peppermint Relaxing Mints 5mg each is great for on the go medicators, found in the form of a potent mint, that delivers strong mind and body effects that leave users in a state of relaxation and zen. Infused with peppermint oil, ashwagandha and with extracted THC, users are sure to enjoy the powerful contents delivered in every refreshing mint.