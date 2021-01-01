About this product

Bold, rich and decadent our Straight Up Dark Chocolate gets right to the point – world class 70% cacao chocolate and pure, clean extracted THC. Enjoy all the health benefits of 70% dark chocolate paired with the benefits of whole-plant cannabis. Treat yourself and taste-buds to a truly luscious chocolate experience.



-Chocolate with 70% or more cacao has been shown to lower blood glucose levels, cholesterol and blood pressure

-Dixie Edibles are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

-When you consume a Dixie edible, the THC is processed in your liver—transforming from a Δ-9 is to a more potent 11-hydroxy

-Edibles can take longer to take effect than other methods of THC uptake, but the effects often last much longer too



INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavor), THC Oil, Natural Flavor.