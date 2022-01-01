Our low-dose SYNERGY Cucumber Melon Mint pairs a clean and refreshing taste with 10mg of CBD and 2mg of THC per mint. Harness the power of a high CBD to THC ratio after a workout, when you’re out with friends, or during a stressful afternoon at the DMV.



● Discreet edible perfect for delivering a low, consistent dose

● Sold in child-resistant secure slide packaging

● Allowing Dixie Mints to completely dissolve under your tongue will result in fastest activation

● Dixie Mints are triple lab tested for consistency and quality

●200mg CBD and 40mg THC per pack

●Nut free, gluten free & vegan