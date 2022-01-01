About this product
This SYNERGY Soak is packed with 500mg of cannabinoids (250mg CBD, 250mg THC) for medical patients looking to melt away stress, anxiety, and inflammation. SYNERGY Soak blends premium sea salts with aromatic herbs such as rosemary, lavender, and cedarwood to enhance the combined natural benefits of CBD and THC.
*Also available for recreational users in 100:100 ratio
BATH: Dissolve 2–5 oz. into a warm bath to provide full-body relaxation and ease muscle and joint pain.
HANDS & FEET: For more localized treatment, dissolve 1–2 ounces into comfortably warm water.
Dixie Topicals are perfect for treating localized skin, muscle or joint ailments
For best results, pour 2-5 ounces of this product into your hot bath and soak for at least 15 minutes
While most topical products do not produce psychoactive effects, it is possible for women to experience psychoactive effects when using Dixie Bath Soak
Dixie Topicals are triple lab tested for consistency and quality
INGREDIENTS: Sea Salt, Magnesium Sulfate, Lobelia Extract (Isopropyl Alcohol, Lobelia Inflata Seed Extract), Sodium Bentonite Clay, Sodium Bicarbonate, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Oil, Lavandula Officinalis (Lavender) Flower Oil, Cedrus Deodara (Cedarwood) Oil, Pinus Sylvestris (Pine) Needle Oil, THC Oil, CBD Oil.
About this brand
Dixie Brands
Dixie is the trusted source for innovative, safe, effective and delicious cannabis products. We are proud to provide our customers with products infused with triple lab tested and pure extracted THC. From balms and bath soaks to tinctures and truffles, each of our products offers premium, consistent and reliable results you can trust.
So go ahead. Have a Dixie.
