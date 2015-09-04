About this strain
Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.
Tangerine Power effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
