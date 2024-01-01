We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Doc Croc
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
11 products
Pre-rolls
Kaptain Crunch Pre-roll 2g 2pk
by Doc Croc
THC 23.3%
CBD 0.01%
Pre-rolls
Grizzly Glue Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Skunk Pre-roll 2g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Shatter Joint 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 40.8%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-roll 2g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cinderella's Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mandarin Zkittlez Pre-roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Shatter Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 34.9%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Doc Croc
THC 15%
CBD 15%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.11%
