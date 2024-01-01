Loading...

Doc Croc

Product image for Kaptain Crunch Pre-roll 2g 2pk
Pre-rolls
Kaptain Crunch Pre-roll 2g 2pk
by Doc Croc
THC 23.3%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Grizzly Glue Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Grizzly Glue Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Skunk Pre-roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Skunk Pre-roll 2g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shatter Joint 1g
Pre-rolls
Shatter Joint 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 40.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-roll 2g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cinderella's Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cinderella's Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mandarin Zkittlez Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Mandarin Zkittlez Pre-roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Shatter Infused Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Shatter Infused Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 34.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Cookies and Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Cannatonic Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Doc Croc
THC 15%
CBD 15%
Product image for Blueberry Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Trainwreck Pre-Roll 1g
by Doc Croc
THC 20.7%
CBD 0.11%