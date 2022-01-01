CANINE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP SOFT CHEWS FOR OVER 50LBS OR UNDER 50LBS
About this product
Our soft chews are a favorite amongst our furry friends! CHS Chews are peanut butter and bacon-flavored and contain our proprietary oil formulation, as well as added glucosamine and fish oil for Omega 3-6-9 fatty acids. These chews are a great way to administer an all-natural healthy supplement that is essential to your dog’s health.
About this brand
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions
Doctor’s Hemp Solutions is dedicated to helping the communities that we love and serve. Our team is comprised of veterans, pet owners, and ranchers who now use our products to improve the lives of others facing the same aches, pains, and challenges as we do in our daily lives. We carefully pick and choose our ingredients, ensuring that we only use organic hemp and strains that produce high-quality cannabinoids. Our products are made from patented formulas professionally developed by our team of pharmacists, physicians, and agricultural experts.