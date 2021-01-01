About this product
Strain Lineage: Platinum Girl Scout Cookies x Kosher Kush
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-rolls that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Taste/ Aroma Notes: Chocolate/ Gas; Earthy kush, skunk, chocolate
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-rolls that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/