About this product
Strain Lineage: Black Domina x Afghani #1
Taste/Aroma Notes: It has a peppery and spicy hint with a sugary exhale; Black Afghan provides a cerebral high that builds slowly until it spreads to the rest of the body. You’ll experience a series of relaxing waves followed by an influx of powerful effects. ; pepper/ gas; Scents of rich earthy spices dominate with sweet and woody overtone
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-rolls that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
Taste/Aroma Notes: It has a peppery and spicy hint with a sugary exhale; Black Afghan provides a cerebral high that builds slowly until it spreads to the rest of the body. You’ll experience a series of relaxing waves followed by an influx of powerful effects. ; pepper/ gas; Scents of rich earthy spices dominate with sweet and woody overtone
The Dogwalkers Big Dog is a single .75g pre-rolls that is always hand packed with premium flower; never shake. A portion of proceeds goes to deserving animal shelters across the country. In our Sit line you will find indica or strongly leaning indica-hybrid flower that is always strain specific.
About this strain
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.
Black Afghan effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dogwalkers
Dogwalkers are cannabis pre-rolls inspired by the simple pleasure of leisurely strolls with our special pup, Bailey. We believe the best pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment, just like a walk around the block with your loyal four-legged friends. That’s why we make Dogwalkers with wholehearted affection. Only premium flower. Always finished by hand.
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/
FOLLOW US
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dogwalkers.official/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dogwalkers_official/