Logo for the brand Dogwalkers

Dogwalkers

Dogwalkers "SIT" Mini Dog Pre-rolls 10 pack (3.5g)

About this product

Dogwalkers “SIT” Mini Dog pre-rolls offer a total of 3.5g indica-leaning flower. Conveniently packaged in a bag containing 2 on-the-go tins, each .35g miniature pre-roll (10 total, 5 per tin) is always crafted with strain-specific premium flower; never shake, stems or seeds. Dogwalkers donates a portion of proceeds from every product sold to deserving animal shelters across the country.
