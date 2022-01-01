About this product
Meet our most popular treat, Calming Crunchies, now available in bite-size!
Bite-size treats are made with the same small batch recipe as the original Calming Crunchies. Perfect for small breed dosing or daily supplementing!
Made with CBD from organic hemp, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement.
Supportive formula:
Separation anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Inflammation
Arthritis
Joint pain
Epilepsy
Aging
Cancer
Product Information:
Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness
Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc.
Approximately 3mg of active CBD in each treat
CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
3rd party Lab Tested
Limited, all-natural ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies
Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean
100% vegan and wheat free
Made in the USA
7oz (198g)
Ingredients:
Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, CBD isolate, rosemary extract.
3rd party lab test results
Suggested Serving:
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight.
Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is 1 full biscuit.
Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed
