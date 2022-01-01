Meet our most popular treat, Calming Crunchies, now available in bite-size!



Bite-size treats are made with the same small batch recipe as the original Calming Crunchies. Perfect for small breed dosing or daily supplementing!



Made with CBD from organic hemp, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement.



Supportive formula:



Separation anxiety

Aggressive behavior

Inflammation

Arthritis

Joint pain

Epilepsy

Aging

Cancer

Product Information:

Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness

Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc.

Approximately 3mg of active CBD in each treat

CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp

Non-psychoactive and safe for pets

3rd party Lab Tested

Limited, all-natural ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies

Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean

100% vegan and wheat free

Made in the USA

7oz (198g)

Ingredients:



Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, CBD isolate, rosemary extract.



3rd party lab test results



Suggested Serving:



You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight.



Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is 1 full biscuit.

Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed