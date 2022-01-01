Meet our most popular calming dog treat, Calming Crunchies. Made with organic CBD, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement.



Our Supportive Calming Dog Treats Formula:

Separation anxiety

Aggressive behavior

Inflammation

Arthritis

Joint pain

Epilepsy

Aging

Cancer

Calming Crunchies Dog Treats Information:

Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness

Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc.

Approximately 6mg of active CBD in each treat

CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp

Non-psychoactive and safe for pets

3rd party Lab Tested

Made in small batches with human-grade ingredients

Limited ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies

Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean

100% vegan and wheat-free

Made in the USA

7oz bag (198 g)

3rd party lab test results

Calming Dog Treats Ingredients:

Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, organic CBD isolate, rosemary



Serving Suggestions for our Calming Dog Treats:

You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Each treat is 6mg.



Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose would be half a biscuit.



Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed