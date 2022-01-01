About this product
Meet our most popular calming dog treat, Calming Crunchies. Made with organic CBD, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement.
Our Supportive Calming Dog Treats Formula:
Separation anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Inflammation
Arthritis
Joint pain
Epilepsy
Aging
Cancer
Calming Crunchies Dog Treats Information:
Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness
Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc.
Approximately 6mg of active CBD in each treat
CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
3rd party Lab Tested
Made in small batches with human-grade ingredients
Limited ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies
Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean
100% vegan and wheat-free
Made in the USA
7oz bag (198 g)
3rd party lab test results
Calming Dog Treats Ingredients:
Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, organic CBD isolate, rosemary
Serving Suggestions for our Calming Dog Treats:
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Each treat is 6mg.
Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose would be half a biscuit.
Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed
Our Supportive Calming Dog Treats Formula:
Separation anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Inflammation
Arthritis
Joint pain
Epilepsy
Aging
Cancer
Calming Crunchies Dog Treats Information:
Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness
Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc.
Approximately 6mg of active CBD in each treat
CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
3rd party Lab Tested
Made in small batches with human-grade ingredients
Limited ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies
Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean
100% vegan and wheat-free
Made in the USA
7oz bag (198 g)
3rd party lab test results
Calming Dog Treats Ingredients:
Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, organic CBD isolate, rosemary
Serving Suggestions for our Calming Dog Treats:
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Each treat is 6mg.
Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose would be half a biscuit.
Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!