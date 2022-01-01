Benefits of the Dope Dropper:

Immediate release

Easy to administer

100% dosage control

Non-psychoactive and safe for pets



Supportive formula:

Anxiety

Aggressive behavior

Epilepsy

Inflammation

Arthritis

Pain

Skin and GI tract issues



Why salmon oil?

Dog-approved smell and flavor!

Natural source of essential fatty acids (EFAs)

Promotes joint function and mobility

Protects dogs from the effects of skin allergies

Promotes soft and silky coat

Soothes temporary skin irritations

Reduces inflammation

Eliminates dandruff and dry skin



Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method, purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety.



Ingredients:



Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, 200mg CBD Isolate



Suggested Serving:



You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight.



Sample dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is half a dropper (0.5ml).

Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed