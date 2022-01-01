About this product
Benefits of the Dope Dropper:
Immediate release
Easy to administer
100% dosage control
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
Supportive formula:
Anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Epilepsy
Inflammation
Arthritis
Pain
Skin and GI tract issues
Why salmon oil?
Dog-approved smell and flavor!
Natural source of essential fatty acids (EFAs)
Promotes joint function and mobility
Protects dogs from the effects of skin allergies
Promotes soft and silky coat
Soothes temporary skin irritations
Reduces inflammation
Eliminates dandruff and dry skin
Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method, purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety.
Ingredients:
Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, 200mg CBD Isolate
Suggested Serving:
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight.
Sample dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is half a dropper (0.5ml).
Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed
Immediate release
Easy to administer
100% dosage control
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
Supportive formula:
Anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Epilepsy
Inflammation
Arthritis
Pain
Skin and GI tract issues
Why salmon oil?
Dog-approved smell and flavor!
Natural source of essential fatty acids (EFAs)
Promotes joint function and mobility
Protects dogs from the effects of skin allergies
Promotes soft and silky coat
Soothes temporary skin irritations
Reduces inflammation
Eliminates dandruff and dry skin
Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method, purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety.
Ingredients:
Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, 200mg CBD Isolate
Suggested Serving:
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight.
Sample dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is half a dropper (0.5ml).
Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!