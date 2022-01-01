Meet the Dope Dropper...500mg of active CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil



Supportive Formula used for:

Anxiety

Aggressive behavior

Epilepsy

Inflammation

Pain/Aging

Skin and GI tract issues



The Dope Dropper is formulated with Multi Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil from organic coconuts. Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method and purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety.



Benefits of the Dope Dropper:

Quick release

Easy to administer

100% dosage control

Made with digestive-friendly MCT coconut oil

Non-psychoactive and safe for pets

Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Organic Hemp

Ingredients

500mg CBD Isolate, MCT Coconut Oil

Suggested Use

You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight.