Meet the Dope Dropper...500mg of active CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil
Supportive Formula used for:
Anxiety
Aggressive behavior
Epilepsy
Inflammation
Pain/Aging
Skin and GI tract issues
The Dope Dropper is formulated with Multi Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil from organic coconuts. Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method and purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety.
Benefits of the Dope Dropper:
Quick release
Easy to administer
100% dosage control
Made with digestive-friendly MCT coconut oil
Non-psychoactive and safe for pets
Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Organic Hemp
Ingredients
500mg CBD Isolate, MCT Coconut Oil
Suggested Use
You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight.
