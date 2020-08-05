Loading…
Pink Kush

by Dope Nailz Lacquer
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Vegan , Organic 5 Free Retail Nail Lacquer

About this strain

pink kush nug image
Pink Kush

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

Pink Kush effects

Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Dope Nailz Lacquer
Dope Nailz Lacquer
Hemp , Cbd, Thc Nail polish for Stoner chicks Over 32 Colors available!