About this strain
Purple Zkittlez by Ethos Genetics is a cross of Purple Punch and Zkittlez that offers a rich flavor alongside a potent high. With beautiful purple hues, the trichomes stand out, producing a grape-forward, fruity array of deliciousness. If you are a fan of old school purps, this is a great new strain to fall in love with.
Purple Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Headaches
30% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!