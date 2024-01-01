We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Double Bear
Find us at Terrapin Care Station!
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Double Bear products
13 products
Solvent
Double Bear Sugar
by Double Bear
4.5
(
2
)
Shatter
1:1 Lemon G Shatter 1g
by Double Bear
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Double Bear Live Sugar
by Double Bear
Solvent
Double Bear Live Sauce
by Double Bear
Cartridges
Dark Blue Dream Disposable Pen 0.25g
by Double Bear
THC 82.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Do-Si-Dos Dart Pod 0.5g
by Double Bear
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
*Princess Leia Disposable Pen 0.25g
by Double Bear
THC 90.48%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Banana Kush Honey Pod 0.5g
by Double Bear
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Moonshine Haze Disposable Pen 0.25g
by Double Bear
THC 87.53%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sour Alien OG Disposable Vape 250mg
by Double Bear
THC 87.66%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Cookies Honey Pod 0.5g
by Double Bear
THC 72%
CBD 0%
Wax
Double Bear Wax
by Double Bear
Shatter
Double Bear Shatter
by Double Bear
Home
Brands
Double Bear
Catalog