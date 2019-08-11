About this strain
I&l Genetics of Colorado created the grape-flavored Grape Candy by crossing White Lemon and Purple Pantera. This tasty strain comes in multi-colored flowers with hues of purple and light green. The heavy high will leave you feeling content and blissed out while you chill out on your favorite couch for an afternoon nap.
Grape Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!