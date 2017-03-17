Double Delicious
Tangerine Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Double Delicious Tangerine Cartridge .5g
Tangerine effects
Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!