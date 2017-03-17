Loading…
Logo for the brand Double Delicious

Double Delicious

Tangerine Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

Double Delicious Tangerine Cartridge .5g

Tangerine effects

Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
