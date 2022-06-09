The Dr. Dabber Ceramic Ghost Atomizer is a single replacement atomizer for the Dr. Dabber Ghost. Featuring the Ceramicore technology paired with our award-winning Titanium Technology, this atomizer uses a medical grade ceramic wick wrapped with a grade 4 titanium heating coil. Featuring a 510 thread pattern, the wick absorbs your oils or waxes and creates smooth, flavorful draws. If you prefer having an all ceramic setup, this is the atomizer for you. (Mouthpiece not included.)



*Compatible with Dr. Dabber Ghost Pen.