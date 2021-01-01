About this product

The Dr. Dabber Percolator Attachment is the latest development in vapor technology. A fully functional, handblown glass percolating filtration system that will fit on any battery with a 510 threading. Blown in the USA, you simply fill the unit with water, then attach the included adapter to your Dr. Dabber Ghost battery for the smoothest, cleanest vapor possible. (510 Adapter and Dr. Dabber Glass Atomizer included) *PLEASE NOTE - Each Percolator is individually handblown by our glass artist. As a result each piece is unique and may be slightly different from the unit pictured*