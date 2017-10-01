Loading…
Logo for the brand Dr. Jolly's

Dr. Jolly's

Platinum Huckleberry Sundae Extract 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

About this product

Indica with 10% Terps

Platinum Huckleberry Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
