Dr. Jolly's
Platinum Huckleberry Sundae Extract 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Indica with 10% Terps
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!