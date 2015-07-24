About this strain
Sour Chem, also known as "Chemdog Sour Diesel," "Chemdawg Diesel," and "Chem Sour," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reservoir Seeds that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa.
Sour Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
52% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
