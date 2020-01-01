 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos

"Keep it Simple...Make Folk's Happy"

Range of diameters.
A well seasoned GRATE! Very low maintanence! Leaves more time to PUFF!
Sizes range from .290, to .475...if your into that tech stuff...
These are part of the first ever batch of "The GRATE". Ready for deburring.
About Dr. Kimball's Gadgets and Gizmos

Dr. Kimball's is a new, family run manufacturing shop located in Arizona, USA. Our first offering, "The GRATE", is a fine example of the type of earth and environmental conscious products we strive to produce. The GRATE is made from a 100% RECYCLED material! The stainless steel is top grade, and every piece of The GRATE is handcrafted. Our product is then given a medical grade sterilization process...before packaging to be shipped around the world. Our founder has fabricated, and used this same product for over 30 years! Time to spread the wisdom, and help the planet at the same time. No matter the goods to be smoked...Tobacco, MMJ, Recreational substances..."The GRATE" has it covered! Try one... the sink and window screens will be safe for evermore! Peace be with all...Have a joyous day! Dr. Kimball.