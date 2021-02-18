About this product

Cherry Blossom Hemp Flower is only $14.99 for a 1/2oz!



Our fruity and well balanced nose cherry blossom hemp flower is priced at a steal! With 14% cbd and double machined trimmed to perfection you can’t ask for a better starter strain.



Dense with smaller to medium buds and lightly seeded this Cherry Blossom is the perfect starter strain for new CBD enthusiasts.