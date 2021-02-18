Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dr. Strains CBD

Dr. Strains CBD

Cherry Blossom hemp flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Cherry Blossom Hemp Flower is only $14.99 for a 1/2oz!

Our fruity and well balanced nose cherry blossom hemp flower is priced at a steal! With 14% cbd and double machined trimmed to perfection you can’t ask for a better starter strain.

Dense with smaller to medium buds and lightly seeded this Cherry Blossom is the perfect starter strain for new CBD enthusiasts.

Cherry Blossom effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!