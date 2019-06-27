Dr. Strains CBD
Our premium Elektra hemp flower is a greenhouse grown hemp flower boasting over 19% total CBD!
Hand Trimmed!
Our Elektra hemp flower has an incredible nose, and is smooth sweet and subtle to smoke. Filled with an array of trichomes that could light up the night sky!
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
