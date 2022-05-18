Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Cartridge - Candyland (1.0g)
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock Clear is a high end THC distillate that tests approximately 90%. The Candyland 1 gram cartridge is manufactured with a multi-step method of cannabis purification, infused with all natural terpenes to generate a sweet and flavorful experience. Portability and potency have never gone more hand in hand.
About this strain
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
842 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dr. Zodiak's Moonrock
Whether you dabble in waxy concentrates, identify as a flower fanatic, or you fall somewhere in between, it’s impossible to go wrong with Dr. Zodiak’s Moonrock. Made with smokers of all levels in mind, Moonrocks’ potency will send a seasoned smoker to the Moon while easing in marijuana novices to the unique flavor profiles we employ, derived from a mouthwatering mix of top shelf flowers, clear distillate, kief, and great-tasting all natural terpenes.
For those on the go, Dr. Zodiak created Moonrock Clear, a brand of vape pens and cartridges that mix the great taste and potency of Moonrocks with peak portability. Now you can go to the moon any time, anywhere.
With an emphasis on empowering national and local communities, the Dr. Zodiak brand is committed to philanthropic outreach of all kinds, including recurring donations to the American Cancer Society and helping to clothe and feed Southern California’s homeless population.
Community is at Dr. Zodiak’s core, and other like-minded innovators are taking notice. Countless hip-hop heavy-hitters have thrown their support behind the good doctor, including Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Rae Sremmurd, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and XXX Tentacion. Clearly, the community was picking up what the doctor was putting down.
Today, the Dr. Zodiak brand continues to pave the way in unique Cannabis innovation. You can find our new 5 Gram Dynamite Stick and it's little brother, the 1G Mini Dynamite, in collaboration with Mohave Cannabis Co., at your nearest local dispensary, and our unique, much anticipated line of Mini-Prerolls is on its way to the market now!
