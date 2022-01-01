Brighten your mood & stay focused on activity! This citrus CBD tincture is energizing and free of psychotropic THC.



Lime extract adds mild flavor and may enhance your mood lift from CBD.



Also for Elevate CBD, we choose a base of MCT oil. This is derived from coconuts and may enhance the energizing effect.



Take Elevate CBD under the tongue, or add the tincture to juices and smoothies. Each bottle provides 60 easy-to-measure servings.*