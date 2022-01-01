Pure CBD tincture is free of flavorful essential oils. It’s purely full-spectrum CBD in a base of avocado oil, which is also an anti-inflammatory agent.*



This tincture is recipe-friendly; mix it with food and beverages. You can also take it sublingually.



To help absorption, let the tincture sit under your tongue for about 20 seconds before swallowing.



One bottle provides 60 doses.*