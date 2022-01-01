About this product
Relax CBD vape oil is a top choice for unwinding anytime. The all-natural formula combines full-spectrum CBD with other essential oils.
We include extracts of chamomile, juniper berry and lavender for flavor. These may also boost the calming effects of CBD.
Each pen delivers 100 equal doses.*
