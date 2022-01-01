Ease soreness with fast-acting Relieve THC salve. All ingredients promote wellness; you won’t find any fillers.



Relieve THC salve is rich with full-spectrum THC, which helps relieve pain and inflammation. A generous helping of CBD adds to the benefits.



Extracts of arnica, lavender, rosemary and other therapeutic plants help make the salve remarkably potent.



These time-tested extracts are delivered in a blend of grapeseed, olive and avocado oils with beeswax. The mix feels good to the skin, as it has a hydrating and clearing effect.



Feel better inside and out. A little Relieve does a lot!*