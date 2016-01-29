Loading…
Dream Steam Vapes

Boss Hogg Cartridge 0.5g

HybridTHC 20%CBD

Boss Hogg effects

43 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
