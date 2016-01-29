Dream Steam Vapes
Boss Hogg Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Boss Hogg effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
