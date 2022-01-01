About this product
The DriFlower™ 41″ J-Hanger, the large J-Hanger, is made to handle full loads in any HangHarvesting situation. The hangers two-piece, dual-riveted aluminum construction makes it durable and built to last.
Easy to stuff, easy to move and organize, and so simple to empty makes the 41″ J-Hanger perfect for heavy usage in commercial settings.
The 41″ J-Hanger features our proprietary stick-slot that fits all of our aluminum sticks and was specifically designed to work with DriFlower HangHarvesting kits and hardware.
• Laser-cut, two piece aluminum construction
• Precision stick-slot with a raised center for accurate balancing
• Built-in handle for easy transport and organizing
• Raised ridges and tip for secure hanging of flowers
• Angled bend at hanger bottom for added strength and rigidity
• Overall dimensions: 41″(L) x 9″(H) x 0.25″(W)
Need a rack system? Check out the Classic Large HangHarvesting™ Kit that comes with 24 of these 41″ J-Hangers .
Discover all the benefits of using the 41″ J-Hanger for yourself: streamline the harvest process, minimize crop handling, simplify transport, easily organize your dry space with less handling, maximize airflow during drying, keep your product sanitary, and empty your hangers in a fraction of the time.
All DriFlower products are built to last and made in Oregon, USA.
About this brand
DriFlower
Professional hangers and hardware designed to streamline and organize the harvest of cannabis and hemp. Save time, money, and space by working faster, with greater efficiently, and cleaner organization than ever before.