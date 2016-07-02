DRIP Cannabinoids
About this product
3.5 grams of Delta-8 THC infused Premium Hemp Flower cultivated in the luscious farmland of Kentucky. With 35mg of Δ8 per bag, this flower is the perfect kick back for any smoke sesh.
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!