About this strain
From Archive Seed Bank comes Valley Girl, a balanced hybrid strain that descends from SFV OG and Face Off OG. Resin-packed buds mark this strain’s elevated THC potential, and consumers with a high tolerance may look to Valley Girl for new euphoric heights.
Valley Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DRiP
DRiP is brand of CommCan, Inc. (Commonwealth Cannabis Company). CommCan, Inc. is a Massachusetts based cannabis company. Family owned with no outside investors.
DRiP oil is always made using only cannabis terps. DRiP extracts all our strain terpenes from CommCan flower. DRiP is unique in that it offers one of the largest variety of distillate and full spectrum oil strain selections in the state.
