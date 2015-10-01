About this product

CENTER supports energizing states of mindfulness and heart rejuvenation. Intentionally engage balance and self control to get you through difficult days. Quickly attain harmony between your thoughts and your emotions so you can enjoy this journey call life.



RECOMMENDED USAGE:

-Sipping as a Therapeutic Tea

-Taking a restorative Face, Foot or Body Bath

-Dry Herb Vaporize with Temperatures at 313°F to 328°F

-Smoke in a Ceremonial Pipe or Herbal Roll



INTENDED USES:

-Purifying smudge

-Smoking cessation aid

-Detox aid

-Mood enhancer



TRADITIONAL & CLINICAL BENEFITS:

Sage -Salvia Officinalis- Used when a person faces a personal difficulty, specifically bad luck, as well as take away headaches, nosebleeds and sinus infections. Also renowned for energetic purification as a smudge.



Cornflower -Centaurea Cyanus- In Greek mythology, Achilles' poisened wound was healed by applying cornflower plants since its rich in vitamin C and folic acid that helps detoxify the body. Energetic support for overcoming challenges.



Red Clover -Trifolium Pratense- Assist the body in removing metabolic waste products along with it being filled with calcium, chromium, magnesium, niacin, phosphorus, potassium, thiamine, and vitamin C.



Calendula -Calendula officinalis- Boost the healing rate of wounds and brings comfort to those who are nervous, prone to fear & gone through a profound shock or trauma to the nervous system.



Mullein -Verbascum Thapsus- Mild sedative and amazing lung healing herb when used as tea or herbal smoking blend.