Ancient OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Ancient OG is a indica-dominant hybrid created as a cross between the popular Iranian Landrace and Snow Lotus strains . Its highly resinous buds hold a wonderful pine citrus flavor. This strain will provide a deep body relaxation alleviating chronic pain, depression, stress and appetite loss.
Ancient OG effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
