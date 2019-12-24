About this product
Lemon Garlic OG effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
PTSD
44% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
