Eleven Roses is an Indica strain developed by Delicious Seeds. Eleven Roses produces an intense and long lasting high, while its aroma combines metallic Kush notes on a fruity background and moist earth, and will delight gourmets smokers who appreciate rich and complex flavors.
Eleven Roses is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Eleven Roses. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
17% of people say it helps with insomnia
Durango Cannabis Company
DCC is a family-owned REC-OPC proudly growing in Durango, CO. We custom built an 8,000 sq ft facility to ensure a consistent and controlled environment for our plants. We grow exclusively with Batch 64's Moonshine blend. We recycle 99% of our water through Surna Tec, making our impact less than an average 4-person home. We recycle our soil at the end of every harvest and donate it to local community groups.
All of our plants are hang dried for 7-10 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 30 days. Most of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. With a few high quality clones of elusive strains being recently introduced. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders.
