About this strain
Prayer Pupil is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Star Pupil with Prayer Tower. The result is a strain with lineage to landrace Thai and Afghani genetics. Prayer Pupil combines the power of sativa with old-school influence to create a strain that is both modern and unique. This strain features a staggeringly high THC levels that range from 23% - 33%. The flavor of Prayer Pupil is hashy with creamy lavender undertones. Prayer Pupil is grown in California, Washington, and on the east coast.
Prayer Pupil effects
About this brand
All of our plants are hang dried for 7-10 days and then enter our custom glass cure-containers for a minimum of 30 days. Most of our genetics are popped from seed and then phenohunted to select the winning phenotypes. With a few high quality clones of elusive strains being recently introduced. Every single genetic is sourced from reputable breeders.