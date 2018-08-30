ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Star Pupil by Mass Medical Strains is a hybrid with mysterious genetics. The supposed cross of Thai and Afghani was bred from seeds originally gifted to the breeder. Star Pupil develops colorful and exotic foliage, steeped in purple hues and fresh resin. The strain’s aroma is a complex melange of skunk, grape, and perfume that transforms into a clean and thick flavor. It has an approximate 9-week flowering time and gains colorful bag appeal as the plant matures.

Avatar for Kanati1307
Member since 2018
This helps me amazing with my bipolar. However the Pupil Magoo he just came out with is even better at it. Mass has the best meds hands down.
FocusedGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Johnny.D
Member since 2018
Fantastic strain, my go to is Granddaddy Purple but thought I'd try this( I love purps) very happy with this, great high, great taste and in my experience it's an incredibly smooth smoke, I highly recommend trying this amazing strain
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JohnQMedicinal
Member since 2014
This is out of the park amazing. You have no idea how great I feel. I don't use anything other than cannabis. Straight from the Launch Box and Wow. About 30 minutes later I'm stratospheric. Yowser!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for RoseBud419
Member since 2019
I had a strain Ricks Pupil which is a variation of Star Pupil. It is great for anxiety and insomnia. I found that this one is good for staying asleep not just falling asleep. This strain I found at a dispensary in MA
Avatar for Mattnaughton85
Member since 2018
General Notes: Incredible dark purple color that almost makes the leaf look burnt to someone new to cannabis. Strain gives a very heady high but didn’t seem to impair cognition (at least initially). There is some body high but not as strong as the head high. Dosage: 1 stuffed cigarette pipe lef...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Thai
Afghani
