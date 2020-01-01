Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Prayer Tower crosses Appalachia with Lemon Thai. Beautiful dense light green buds covered in vibrant orange hairs produce a sweet, fruity aroma of tropical, hash. Prayer Tower is great if you’re looking for a high that will clear your head and help make the most of a Sunday.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Prayer Tower nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Prayer Tower nearby.
Lineage
Products with Prayer Tower
Hang tight. We're looking for Prayer Tower nearby.