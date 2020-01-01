ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Prayer Tower

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Prayer Tower crosses Appalachia with Lemon Thai. Beautiful dense light green buds covered in vibrant orange hairs produce a sweet, fruity aroma of tropical, hash. Prayer Tower is great if you’re looking for a high that will clear your head and help make the most of a Sunday.

Lineage

First strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
