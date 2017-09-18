About this product
The plants are usually 1.2-2m tall and yield well at around 400grams/m² with a normal calyx/leaf ratio. Some of the plants have a pronounced citrus aroma and fragrance making this an appealing, and potent, variety that has satisfied the thousands of growers that have tried it.
Californian Orange is a strong and stable strain with high levels of resin production even on the leaves. Sometimes the original classic strains such as Californian Orange retain a loyal following many years after they were released, despite all the exciting new strains and modern hybrids that come along. In the case of Californian Orange it is the old-style fresh, clear and strong high which retains a strong appeal along with the quite unique orange smells and flavours. The yields are slightly above average but the experience is anything but average. This is a high quality, traditional Californian beauty that dates back to the hippy era. An exceptional strain when it was released and still a sought-after variety today.
About this strain
California Orange, also known as "Cali Orange," "Cali-O," and "Cali Orange Bud," is an old school hybrid marijuana strain dating back to at least 1980, and as such, there is a great deal of mystery surrounding its origin. It is generally accepted to be a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid, is quite easy to grow, and produces a sweet citrus aroma reminiscent of orange zest. More nicknames for California Orange include "Cali-O," "Cali Orange Bud," "C.O.B," and available from Dutch Passion as “Californian Orange” in feminized seed form, this hybrid has found its way around the globe and is a favorite with many growers. Most users report that California Orange produces an upbeat, clear-headed high when consumed in moderation, while heavier dosing can lead to a more indica-type body feeling.
About this brand
Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves.
Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds.
Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers.
Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.